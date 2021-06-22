Forum: Why didn't TraceTogether app identify contact with positive case?

Last Friday, I, my wife and our domestic helper received messages from the Ministry of Health (MOH) notifying us that we had come in close contact with a Covid-19 case last Tuesday.

We had visited the National Heart Centre Singapore and returned home immediately after the appointment.

Last Saturday, we were put under stay-home notice.

What puzzles me is that both my wife and I have TraceTogether installed in our phones, yet both of our apps still show the message "no exposure alerts". How is it that MOH is aware of our being in close contact with a Covid-19 case when the TraceTogether app suggests otherwise?

Jeff Tan Hong Liak