Forum: Why charge Car Club members new joining fee after Tribecar acquisition?

I am a member of car-sharing company Car Club, which recently notified me about its migration to Tribecar (Tribecar buys Singapore's oldest car-sharing firm, March 3).

The notification said that to join as a member of Tribecar, I would have to pay $100.

But Car Club members already paid a $100 deposit to join the club.

When I asked why I had to pay a deposit again at Tribecar, Car Club said my previous $100 could not be used as a deposit but would be converted to e-wallet credits under the new operator.

If I do not use these credits by Sept 30 this year, they will be forfeited.

I question why the Car Club deposit cannot be used as the Tribecar deposit. I also wonder if it is legitimate to convert a deposit into credits like this.

Several years ago, the cessation of bike-sharing companies resulted in some members losing their deposits.

By some estimates, there are thousands of members of Car Club. This may potentially translate to hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits.

Tan Kar Quan