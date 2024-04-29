Forum: Why certain SkillsFuture courses have to be paid for first

We thank Mr Ivan Phang for his letter “Make it easier to claim SkillsFuture credit for professional certifications” (April 18).

We agree that professional certifications and qualifications can be valuable to both employers and individuals. SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) strives to incorporate these into our stable of registered training providers, and to set up arrangements for the providers to receive SkillsFuture Credit directly from SSG, for training delivered to Singaporeans.

However, not all providers are keen to make such adjustments. For example, an international certification body may not find the Singapore market large enough to justify the effort. In these instances, we have to rely on a less seamless process that requires the person to pay first, then claim reimbursement from his SkillsFuture Credit account.

SSG will continue to do our best to onboard good training options onto the pay-to-provider SkillsFuture Credit arrangement. Such feedback by Mr Phang is helpful as it guides us in our engagement of quality training providers.

Patricia Woo

Director

Corporate Marketing and Communications Division

SkillsFuture Singapore