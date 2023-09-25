Forum: Why are sales of stamp booklets suspended till after price hike?

I refer to the article “SingPost to hike rate for standard regular mail from Oct 9 to meet rising costs” (Sept 19).

After the price hike was announced, I went to the post office to buy some first local stamps, which are valued at the prevailing postage rates, but was informed at the counter that SingPost had suspended sales of such stamp booklets until the new rates take effect.

First local stamps purchased from self-service machines came printed with “31c” instead of the usual “1st Local”, meaning they cannot be used after the price hike without a 20-cent postage fee top-up.

These two measures effectively prevent customers from stocking up on such stamps before the price hike. Is this really necessary?

As mail volume has fallen, there is only so much a person or company can stockpile.

These moves seem to show that SingPost cares more about its bottom line than the interests of its customers.

Gregory Lou Wei Ming