Forum: Whole-of-society effort needed to grow and develop football

We refer to the articles, “Restoring Lions’ pride is a shared responsibility, not just the FAS’” and “No fans’ fire, lots of ire” (both June 21), and the Forum letter, “All must pitch in to help Singapore football” (June 23).

The writers alluded to this point: It was cost-prohibitive to hold games at the National Stadium, and there was no support from the relevant authorities to defray costs.

To clarify, as far as possible, we support our national team playing international friendlies at the National Stadium. For the recent friendly matches, Kallang Alive Sport Management Co (KASM) had fully waived the venue rental fees for the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

KASM further subsidised third-party, pass-through costs incurred by FAS. If there had been additional or overwhelming fan demand, the associated third-party logistical and manpower costs due to the increased capacity would not have been prohibitive.

We have taken over the Sports Hub and leaned forward to help with associated costs because we want Singaporeans to be there, particularly when Team Singapore is competing in this arena. KASM is further committed to enabling greater access to Sports Hub and curating even more events and activities for the community.

Sport Singapore also supports national sports associations (NSAs), including FAS, through the NSA Annual Grant, which can be used to cover costs associated with local and overseas training competitions, and operational costs for organising matches.

For broadcast, the Government works with national broadcasters so that fans can cheer for Team Singapore athletes participating in multi-sport major games (such as Paralympics, Olympics, and Asian Games) and be inspired by their resilience and commitment to excellence. For other events, we encourage organisers to provide opportunities for fans to show their support whether in-person or via broadcast or streaming means.

Promoting and developing sport in Singapore is a collective effort. As we continue to work with NSAs and industry partners to better plan for events and meet the community’s needs, we urge more to step forward to contribute and support our athletes on their sporting journey.

Toh Boon Yi

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Sport Singapore

Yazed Osman

Group Head Events & Placemaking

Kallang Alive Sport Management Co