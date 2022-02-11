Forum: Whole-of-society approach needed to create greater awareness on disability

We thank Mr Shalom Lim Ern Rong for his suggestion to incorporate disability awareness education in schools' curriculum (Include disability awareness and inclusion workshops in school curriculum, Feb 4).

The Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) curriculum in our schools is designed to anchor our students in a strong foundation of sound values and good character by developing their moral and civic values and social-emotional competencies.

In primary schools, students learn to have empathy for others, and are taught to respect and relate to those who are differently abled, whether they are in their own class or in the wider community.

In secondary schools, students learn about persons with disabilities or special educational needs who have overcome their personal challenges, and that everyone can contribute to society.

In addition, through school experiences like co-curricular activities, Values-in-Action projects and inter-school activities, we provide opportunities for students to have meaningful interactions with their peers, including those with special educational needs, and to reinforce the important lessons they learn through CCE.

Some schools also facilitate opportunities for students and staff to interact meaningfully and regularly with those who are differently abled to help them develop empathy and understanding. This is done through satellite partnerships and collaborations with special education schools.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will continue to regularly review the CCE curriculum so that our students gain understanding on a broad range of topics within the social environment. However, building an inclusive society requires a whole-of-society approach beyond the classroom.

To this end, MOE has partnered the Community Chest and Singapore Kindness Movement to co-develop student publications which incorporate stories on disability awareness. Beyond MOE, there are several public education initiatives to create greater awareness on disability and special needs.

One such effort is the National Council of Social Service's See The True Me campaign. Since 2016, the campaign has promoted the inclusion of differently abled persons in Singapore.

SG Enable, the focal agency for the disability sector in Singapore, has also partnered the Housing Board and public transport operators to feature artworks by Singaporeans with disabilities.

We encourage all adult Singaporeans to set an example to their children through what they say and how they behave, and work together towards a more caring and inclusive society.

Tan Chen Kee

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Division

Ministry of Education