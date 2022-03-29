Forum: Whole-of-nation effort needed to reduce carbon emissions

We thank Mr Holmberg Dennis for his letter, "Actions by individuals can have only limited impact on carbon emissions" (March 23).

The race to net zero is a multi-stakeholder effort requiring commitment from countries, companies and individuals.

With increasing international momentum for climate action, more companies are committing to reduce emissions, in response to demand from investors, activists and consumers. In just two years, there has been a 50-fold increase in the number of global companies that have committed to net zero by 2050, from fewer than 100 to some 5,000 companies, including Singapore companies such as City Developments Limited, Olam International and Singtel.

In Singapore, there are sectoral decarbonisation efforts, such as plans to decarbonise our energy mix and to transform Jurong Island into a sustainable energy and chemicals park.

These sustainability efforts reinforce one another. A Jones Lang LaSalle report last year found that seven in 10 companies in the Asia-Pacific region were willing to pay higher rent for green buildings. This in turn drives building developers to adopt sustainable construction methods.

Similarly, consumers' choice of products and services can drive positive change in the economy. A recent SEC Newgate report found that eight in 10 respondents in Singapore were willing to pay more for products and services if the provider was doing the right thing in terms of environmental, social and governance issues.

Consumers can make more informed purchasing decisions by referring to certification labels, such as those under the Mandatory Energy Labelling Scheme, and these choices drive businesses to correspondingly green their products and supply chains.

Individuals can also play a significant role by adopting energy-saving, greener lifestyle practices. Our daily actions and choices create positive ripple effects well beyond our immediate households. For instance, by choosing public transport instead of driving a car, we can reduce our carbon footprint by up to 90 per cent, and lower the emissions of the transport sector.

All need to play their part and work together to fight climate change. To this end, the Singapore Green Plan 2030 seeks to galvanise a whole-of-nation movement towards sustainable development. The Government will continue to work closely with businesses and citizens to co-create solutions to build a resilient and sustainable Singapore.

Zhang Weijie

Director

Energy and Climate Policy Division

Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment