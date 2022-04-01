Forum: Whole-of-nation approach needed to help protect everyone's health

I am responding to Dr Shannon Ang's points in his letter, "Pay more attention to social determinants that affect health" (March 29) regarding my Straits Times Opinion piece, "Lots of medical care but not enough health - a new reset button" (March 26).

I made a clear distinction between precision medicine and precision health. I agree with him about the limitations of precision medicine, which concentrates on genome sequencing, inherited diseases and specific health data of each individual patient.

Instead, I suggested that precision medicine should expand to precision health. This is much broader and goes beyond the use of precision medicine.

It includes healthcare approaches such as disease prevention and health promotion activities that take place outside a clinic or hospital. It does not include technologies like personal genomics as he has suggested.

I quoted the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on the definition for precision health: Precision health involves approaches that everyone can do on his own to protect his health as well as steps that public health can take (sometimes called "precision public health").

I had stated that the vision in precision health encompasses the management of health in the population and not personalised health, and stressed the importance of the social determinants of health.

Dr Ang agreed with this, yet takes issue with the multi-pronged population approach to changing behaviours that should address the social determinants of health if it needs to prove its effectiveness.

My emphasis in the Opinion piece was on the importance of social determinants of health (which account for 70 per cent of health outcomes) and improving population health by prevention through education and behaviour change.

Of course, a behaviour change approach has to be multi-pronged and has to work through community linkages in schools, workplaces, community centres, town councils, food industry, media influencers in society and sometimes legislation.

I categorically stated that it has to be a whole-of-nation approach. If an approach does not include the disadvantaged and the poor, then it cannot be an effective whole-of-nation approach.

I hope that this explanation allays the concerns expressed by Dr Ang.

As generally understood, precision health is not equivalent to precision medicine just as treating disease is not equivalent to maintaining health.

Kanwaljit Soin (Dr)