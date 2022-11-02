Forum: Whole-of-community effort needed to protect the young from drugs’ harm

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) shares Mr Foo Sing Kheng’s views (Join hands to prevent cannabis use among the young, Oct 31).

Intense lobbying by parties with vested interests has brought about a more permissive attitude towards drug-taking in some countries, particularly for cannabis. They argue that drugs are not harmful, despite strong scientific evidence to the contrary.

Social media and pop culture promoting liberal attitudes towards drugs, lack of parental guidance, poor coping skills and peer pressure may cause young people to experiment with drugs. Hence, in Singapore’s fight against drugs, we emphasise preventive drug education as our first line of defence, even as we put in place and enforce tough laws.

CNB engages students through a range of activities, from talks and sharing sessions and pre-overseas exchange briefings, to interactive skits at schools and institutes of higher learning, to encourage them to think about the harm that drugs can bring.

CNB also works with young people and students to co-create projects on adopting a drug-free lifestyle, and runs the youth-focused Anti-Drug Advocate programme.

Beyond this, CNB reaches out to the public through multiple channels such as explainer videos and the sharing of news stories and research on social media. CNB has also tailored preventive drug education programmes for those in positions of influence including parents, counsellors, educators, youth advocates and national service institutions. They receive informational toolkits to help them provide guidance or peer support to young people.

We encourage more parents to play a part, to proactively advocate against drug abuse and start having conversations on the harms of drugs with their children early in life.

Educators and those who work with young people who wish to arrange for a preventive drug education talk or programme may contact us at cnb_community_partnership@cnb.gov.sg

Audrey Ang

Director

Communications Division

Central Narcotics Bureau