Forum: Where am I ‘really’ from? Singapore

Straits Times journalist Danson Cheong makes important points in his commentary “Sorry, but we’re Chinese Singaporeans – not your compatriots” (June 2).

A key pillar of being Singaporean is that our allegiance is to Singapore and not to where our ancestors happened to come from.

As a Singaporean of Chinese ethnicity (Peranakan on my father’s side), I relate more closely to Singaporeans of Malay, Indian or Eurasian ethnicity than to someone from China.

It is very dangerous for others to demand Singaporeans’ affinity or loyalty based on race. If this is allowed to take root, it would undermine Singapore’s social fabric, painstakingly woven together since independence.

Singapore is a sovereign and independent state. We are a socially and economically successful, multiracial country. Singapore is not a Chinese state. Where am I “really” from? Singapore.

Allen Tan Han Loong