Forum: When the spirit of the law has to be followed as much as its letter

When I was window-shopping for a private property and expressed reluctance to pay the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD), I was covertly told by the property agent there were legal ways around it. I was sceptical that such schemes would escape the attention of the authorities.

As has been borne out, the spirit of the law must be abided by as much as the letter of the law (Iras to claw back $60m from 166 private property deals exploiting ‘99-to-1’ loophole to dodge ABSD, May 8). No law can cover all bases, otherwise, the Constitution would comprise unmanageable tomes of subclauses and addenda.

People will sometimes use misleading or unsound reasoning to try and convince us that some act is entirely legal because “nowhere in the law does it expressly state that such an act is not allowed”.

Well, we are now warned by this proceeding.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)