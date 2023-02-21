Forum: When successful children abandon their parents

In the commentary, “Do children owe parents for raising them?” (Feb 19), the writer says parents should not factor their child’s future earnings into their retirement plan.

Her views on parents not banking on children to support them in their old age are already playing out, but perhaps not by choice.

There are people who are successful in their careers but have chosen to abandon their parents who slogged and scrimped to bring them up.

The parents who sacrificed their retirement funds to allow their children to have the best in life are in a fix now that they are old, sickly and useless.

I came from a generation that wanted to earn enough to give our poor parents a good life in the winter of their life after all their sacrifices of bringing us up. But it’s a different generation now.

Eng Lian Tan