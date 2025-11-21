Forum: When mail is misdelivered, let’s respect our neighbours’ privacy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I recently found an official letter from the Ministry of Manpower addressed to my mother opened and left at our doorstep.

The letter, dated Nov 5, contained personal information, including her NRIC number.

On the envelope, someone had written: “Postman put in wrong letterbox.”

It appears that a neighbour had received it, opened it, and then quietly left it outside our door.

If the neighbour had come to our doorstep, the courteous thing to do would have been to ring the doorbell and explain the mistake. People should also check the addressee’s name before opening any letter, especially when it is in an envelope from a government agency.

This incident is a matter of privacy and neighbourly ethics. Opening someone else’s mail is not just inconsiderate; it may also amount to an offence under the Postal Services Act.

We rely on trust and respect in our community.

Even small lapses like this can cause distress and erode confidence among neighbours.



Lim Leng Leng