Forum: When Lee Kuan Yew visited my father

While the nation commemorates the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew‘s 100th birthday on Sept 16, I have a memorable experience to share after reading Chua Mui Hoong’s commentary (Lee Kuan Yew at 100: Taking Singapore beyond the LKY legacy, Sept 15).

Mr Lee was a boss who cared for his subordinates’ health and well-being. It was in 1966 or 1967 when my late father, unionist and MP Ho See Beng, was hospitalised in Singapore General Hospital for a bleeding stomach ulcer.

My family and I were visiting him in hospital one evening when a senior nurse came into the room to say the Prime Minister was coming. She drew the curtains and my family made way for Mr Lee’s visit.

Today, there is so much talk about employee health and well-being initiatives that companies are promoting. But they are not focused on meaningful things which bosses could personally do to show their care and support for their subordinates’ health and well-being.

I believe more could be done in this regard, just like how Mr Lee visited my father.

Ho Meow Choo