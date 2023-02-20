Forum: When ChatGPT said the cube root of 16 is 2

ChatGPT has rapidly attracted the attention of everyone, including children like myself.

Many parents believe this artificial intelligence (AI) tool robs children of their ability to think for themselves and the motivation to learn. I think ChatGPT, similar to programs such as Spellcheck and Grammarly, can be both a friend and foe.

For example, I used ChatGPT to create a one-week vacation itinerary in South Africa for my family. The results were impressive with plenty of great suggestions. But ChatGPT seems to struggle with some problems. For example, when I asked ChatGPT what the 360-degree opposite of “smart” is, it responded with “dumb”. When asked what the cube root of 16 is, it answered 2.

While society should embrace new technology, people should still think independently and retain their desire to learn.

Leo James Brier, 10

Primary 5 pupil