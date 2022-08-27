Forum: What kind of student discipline environment are school staff expected to work in now?

As the parent of a school-going child, I am shocked by the behaviour of the student seen in a recent video, regardless of what grievances he might have (Student seen confronting staff member in video disciplined, Aug 26).

The repeated taunting does not appear to be the result of a rush of blood, but was done with the full intent to humiliate the member of the school's staff.

What is more chilling is that the students in the classroom appear to be laughing and cheering him on. While the school states that discipline action has been taken against the boy, what has been done to these "cheerleaders" in the background?

Is this the environment that school staff are expected to work in now? Is this level of discipline prevalent in today's secondary school students?

Wang Hao