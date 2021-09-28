Forum: What is the Govt's position on camera-enabled glasses?

I work in the technology sector, and am one of the first people to have received a pair of smart Facebook-Ray-Ban glasses with in-built cameras.

As a parent of young girls, however, I'm concerned about safety and privacy.

How is this different from anyone using a concealed spy camera?

In Japan and South Korea, you can't even buy a phone that doesn't make a shutter sound when taking photos.

Perhaps Facebook could make the LED indicator on the glasses a bit more prominent to let others know that you're filming or taking photos?

A change like that would make the device less likely to face backlash from citizens concerned about hidden cameras.

What is our Government's position on camera-enabled glasses used in Singapore, given the recent spate of "hidden camera" cases?

Ewen Lim Wei Shen

