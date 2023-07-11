Forum: Welfare society is only as good as the people donating money

For a welfare society to be successful, organisations compete for donations and strive to improve their services and efficiency to gain more donations (Singapore should not be a welfare state but a welfare society: Tharman, July 8).

Of course, this does not mean they deliberately strive to outdo one another. This happens even if they don’t think of themselves as competing.

When donors with limited resources want to help others, they want to get the most results they can with their dollars and will donate in a way that will tend to maximise their benefit, with the money flowing to where it does the most good.

It sounds great to say “let’s get regular people to do charity”, but unfortunately, that doesn’t take human nature into account. “Regular people” put restrictions on their giving. For instance, some people may pose questions about helping homeless people, which include comments such as “I don’t trust homeless people so I won’t give them money in case they want to buy drugs or gamble”.

There are also organisations that provide charitable services only to people they deem worthy. So it’s necessary for the Government to step in and provide services to all people. Otherwise, too many will be without help.

This is all the more so as demographics change and the population declines, with fewer people donating _ by then the theory of a welfare society might become meaningless.

I would rather have a friendly government-run charity that doesn’t discriminate or judge its recipients, than leave things up to “regular people”.

Oh Lian Chee