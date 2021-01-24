Forum: Weight of light bulbs may be too much for trees

It's good to see colourful lights hanging on trees during the festive season to bring joy to everyone.

But during this period of heavy rain and strong winds, tree branches may be weakened.

Hanging anything with substantial weight on the tree branches may come with the risk of the branches breaking.

If these branches - or the lights themselves, if not hung properly - fall, they may injure people or damage property.

Do the vendors and contractors who design and install these lights seek any official approval before they are hung?

Gabriel Ong