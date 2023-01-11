Forum: Weight-based taxes could encourage buyers to choose greener EV models

Electric vehicles (EVs) that are less powerful and have lighter batteries help maximise climate benefits.

Heavier EVs also generate more particulate from tyre wear, and require more materials and energy to build and propel, adding to emissions and energy use.

Taxing EVs based on their weight could discourage people from buying bigger and more powerful EVs, and encourage them to buy light ones.

Weight-based charges could also help to address the lost revenue from petrol and diesel taxes as more EVs hit the road. They incentivise people to choose more energy-efficient and greener EVs that impose fewer social costs.

Tee Kok Hai