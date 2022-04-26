Forum: Weigh pros and cons when giving children mobile devices

I am glad that Ms Teo Pek Ean has pointed out the risks and dangers of young children being provided with smart devices (Using digitalisation, tech aids from a young age not a good thing, April 19).

When travelling on public buses and trains, I notice that many young mothers are busy talking on their mobile phones while the baby in the pram is left to his own devices - a phone or a tablet - to keep busy.

Parents should weigh the pros and cons when providing their children with mobile phones.

Prolonged use of mobile phones may affect the child's eyesight.

Some children may also become addicted to social media. Furthermore, whatever children post on social media, such as photos, could be used against them in the future. Children are also vulnerable to cyber bullying.

Parents should pause and think before they provide their young children with a mobile device, and ensure that their children are not excessively exposed to mobile phones from a young age.

Heng Cho Choon