Forum: Weave in history of neighbourhood with Queenstown library revamp

It is heartening that Queenstown Public Library, established in 1970 and gazetted for conservation in 2013, will be revamped (Queenstown library to undergo two-year revamp in 2025, July 24).

In looking to marry the library’s heritage into its revamped design, it is worth weaving in the history of the library’s neighbourhood as well.

For instance, there was Birkhall Primary School in the vicinity of the library. Established in 1956, it merged with Queenstown Primary School in 1984 and would have been 67 years old in 2023.

Behind the library, there was Queenstown Remand Prison, and in the library’s Margaret Drive area, there were distinctive two-storey public housing blocks which cannot be found any more in Singapore.

Across Margaret Drive, opposite the library in the original Queenstown estate, there were Margaret Drive Hawker Centre, Tah Chung Emporium, Queenstown bowling centre replete with a Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food restaurant, and four cinemas – Venus Theatre, Golden City Theatre, Queenstown and Queensway Cinema. Save for Venus Theatre and Golden City Theatre which were repurposed into churches, the rest have all faded into history.

The old National Library building at Stamford Road had to make way for Fort Canning Tunnel, so it is good to know that a conserved and revamped Queenstown Public Library will continue to be around as part of Singapore’s literary and national heritage, even as Singapore’s urban landscape continues to evolve.

Woon Wee Min