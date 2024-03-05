Forum: Wearing masks a useful protective measure for Covid-19 and other respiratory tract infections

The news that mask-wearing is no longer required at clinics and other outpatient settings was greeted largely with relief by the public (Mask-wearing not required at polyclinics, GPs and other outpatient settings from March 1, Feb 28).

Wearing masks is and has been a very useful means of preventing respiratory tract infections. A large part of the “collective resilience” that the article referred to is from public compliance with directives to wear masks.

Various public health measures, especially mask-wearing, have been proven to be highly effective in preventing not just Covid-19 infections but also other respiratory tract infections.

People with mild respiratory or Covid-19 symptoms can spread the infection to people around them, some of whom may develop more severe infections.

In-patients with no respiratory tract infections have been known to get such infections while warded. Many people, especially children, have been known to be simultaneously infected by multiple respiratory tract viruses and bacteria and become severely ill.

Outpatient clinics, dialysis centres, corridors and lifts in hospitals are not low-risk places for respiratory tract infections.

Patients with different illnesses and those with varying immunity may cross paths with other patients, with the public and with healthcare personnel. Patients on dialysis suffer from severe kidney disease and may be frail.

Wearing masks is a good way of protecting oneself from, and minimising the risks of, respiratory tract infections. It is a personal and social responsibility for us to observe such a practice to protect ourselves and others, especially when we are at clinics and any healthcare settings.

Wearing masks is a useful public health measure not just for Covid-19 infections, but for all known, unknown and unpredictable respiratory tract infections.

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)