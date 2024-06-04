Forum: Ways to encourage ownership of electric vehicles

I refer to the letter “Not worth buying EV after all” by Forum writer Perinpanayagam James (May 31).

To implement a new way of doing things right, sometimes significant incentives must be given initially for people to change their preferences.

This is part of human nature.

I noticed that the authorities are trying to push more people to go for electric vehicles (EVs) by building more EV chargers in public carparks.

This cannot be avoided if we want to go for an EV society.

There are other things the authorities can do.

First, it is useful to find ways to get Singaporeans not to want to own a vehicle in the first place.

Second, a system should be set up for drivers here to exchange EV batteries instead of charging their EVs in public carparks.

I understand that in China, EV batteries can be exchanged in three minutes. This is a great incentive to own an EV and make building chargers in public carparks obsolete.

After everyone has converted to EVs, the authorities can then consider taxing EVs to persuade Singaporeans to use our efficient public transportation and rent an EV only when needed.

The total conversion to EVs can also release a lot of precious land space currently occupied by petrol kiosks.

Lim Poh Seng