Forum: Water tariff should be based on number of people in a household

The water tariff will be increased sharply in the next 18 months (S’pore water price to rise by 50 cents per cubic m by 2025, Sept 27)

Households that consume more than 40 cubic m per month will have to pay $4.39 per cubic m vs $3.24 per cubic m for household that consume less than 40cu m per month, come April 1, 2025.

Water tariff should be based on the number of people in each household. A household of six adults consuming 60 cubic m per month uses less water than a household of two consuming 30 cubic m per month. Under the current tariff, the more efficient large household is being punished with a higher tariff.

The Government has data on how many people are living in each address based on the NRIC or work passes of every person residing in Singapore. In the age of big data, the Government should leverage the large amount of data it collects to drive the right outcomes.

Christopher Leong Chi How