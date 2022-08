We thank Mr Leong Kok Seng for his letter, "Construction done, but path still closed" (Aug 19).

We are happy to share that PAssion Wave @ Bedok Reservoir and the jogging track are now open.

We welcome members of the public to enjoy a wide range of waterfront lifestyle programmes, such as dragon boating and kayaking, with us.

Norhayati Daud

Assistant Director (PAssion Wave), Lifeskills and Lifestyle Division

People's Association