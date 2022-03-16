Forum: Was licence revocation after fine for corruption too harsh?

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) last week revoked the registration of a workplace safety and health officer who had been fined $4,000 after he was convicted of three counts of corruption (MOM revokes licence of workplace safety officer who was fined for corruption, March 10).

MOM investigations did not find that the offender had compromised any safety aspect at his workplace. The fact that the officer was not sentenced to jail and was fined $4,000 out of the maximum of $100,000 led me, a layperson, to think that the offence was deemed as less serious.

Perhaps a stern written warning - that re-offending would lead to licence revocation - would have fit the crime better?

I agree that a tough stance against corruption must be taken. But a calibrated approach that considers mitigating and aggravating factors in punishing offenders would still have demonstrated that tough stance.

Benjamin Ng C.K.