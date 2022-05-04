Forum: Was Fajar Road pet owner an isolated case?

I commend the firefighters who saved 13 cats from a fire in Block 422 Fajar Road ('Every few steps there was a cat lying on the floor': How SCDF officers saved 13 cats from fire, April 30).

But I am astonished and baffled that there are people living in Housing Board flats who still keep cats, which is not allowed.

Keeping 14 cats in a flat not only breaks the rules, but also brings up issues such as zoonotic diseases, hygiene and noise nuisance that affect neighbours.

I wonder if there are other HDB flat dwellers who are harbouring cats in their homes.

Peter Khaw