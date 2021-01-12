Forum: Wanting only the 'best' vaccine will put all in danger of Covid-19

I find Mr Joseph Tan's line of thinking (Allow people to choose the vaccine they want, Jan 9) reflects selfishness and entitlement.

Singapore has always had compulsory vaccinations for children for many diseases. There has never been a choice of vaccines offered and this has not been a problem.

While it is true that the speed of development has led many to question the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, it is difficult for a layman to judge the pros and cons of each vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines evaluated by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) have been approved by the other health authorities around the world, and there is little cause for fearmongering.

The Sinovac vaccine is pending details on its final results, but it has also been under rigorous scrutiny by the health authorities. I am confident the HSA is fully equipped to evaluate a vaccine.

There is a huge demand worldwide for the Covid-19 vaccine, and it is likely that there will be a global shortage of vaccines in the future. Our Government has done well to secure the supply for the entire Singapore population in a timely manner, even if the vaccines may have slightly different efficacy rates. It is widely studied that a vaccine does not need to be 100 per cent effective to be useful in stopping the spread of the pandemic and ensuring safety for all. The flu vaccine, for example, has around 60 per cent efficacy.

Given the limited supply of vaccines available, it makes sense that the "best" vaccines should be allocated to the sectors with the highest risk, such as healthcare workers and the elderly.

The ultimate goal for Singapore is to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Singapore should aim for 90 per cent of the population to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, as stated by Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore.

If people entertain the mindset that they want only the "best" vaccine and refuse supposedly inferior vaccines in the hope that they will get a "better" vaccine later, then this will delay the rate of vaccination and will only leave everyone in danger of Covid-19 for a longer period of time.

I hope that Singaporeans will not be selfish, for the good of all.

David Ng