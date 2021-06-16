Forum: Walk-in patrons at swimming complex must provide queue tickets in person

We thank Mrs Julia Sng-Thng for her feedback (Allowing walk-in admissions at swimming complex has created more problems, June 12).

ActiveSG facilities cater to all members of the community. Under the recent phase two (heightened alert), ActiveSG reduced the overall facility capacity to prevent overcrowding and reduce exposure between patrons.

For the swimming pools, we also looked at usage trends and segmented timings to cater to organised classes and casual swimmers to ensure appropriate safe management measures could be effectively implemented.

We note Mrs Sng-Thng's concern on other patrons using their bags to reserve slots for their family members and friends.

We assure her that all walk-in patrons have to take a queue number and are allowed entry only when they provide the physical queue ticket in person.

We are heartened to hear that patrons like Mrs Sng-Thng enjoy keeping active. With the progressive easing of the safe management measures, more swim slots will be made available for booking.

While we encourage all members of the public to play sport, exercise and lead an active lifestyle, we seek their understanding of the need to share these common spaces.

We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation in sharing and using our facilities safely.

We wish Mrs Sng-Thng the best of health and we welcome her back to our facility.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore