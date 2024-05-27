Forum: Volunteering to help deliver food to the elderly has taught me lots

I volunteer at a senior citizens’ home and usually deliver food to those in need. When I started in December 2023, I thought my job would be simple: travel to a designated location, drop off the food, and go about my day.

However, I soon learnt that volunteering is not as easy as it seems.

One of the first challenges I encountered was finding the lift leading to the correct apartment. As I was unfamiliar with the locations, and many buildings have several lifts serving different units, I had to check the maps beside the lifts carefully to ensure I was heading in the right direction.

I must also make sure the correct food goes to the correct recipient based on whether the food is halal, non-halal or has special modifications.

The food must also not spill during transportation and be delivered in a good condition. The food must be hung properly on the recipient’s door handle. If there is already a food set hanging outside the home, I must report it to the management. This could mean that two deliverers were given the same address, or that the previous meal was not collected, signalling a need to check on the recipient’s well-being.

Through volunteering, I have learnt a lot, especially about responsibility and doing my work with care, as my actions can affect others. Volunteering has taught me the importance of being attentive and thoughtful, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help those in need.

I also hope more young people will volunteer to help the elderly. It is the least we can do to give back to the ones who laid the foundation for our lives today.

Ryan Liu Haozhe, 12

Primary 6