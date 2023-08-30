Forum: Void deck wakes let loved ones grieve in a familiar place

I do not see a problem when funeral wakes for non-residents are held at the void deck of an estate where a relative instead lives (Should HDB void decks be used for funerals of non-residents?, Aug 29).

Any noise from the wake is kept within the permissible hours, usually ending by 10pm, and does not affect the peace of the residents.

Isn’t the void deck a gathering place for social events, such as weddings and funeral wakes, which bring together families, friends and neighbours?

Wakes in void decks allow loved ones to say their last goodbyes to those who have died –whether they were residents or not – in a familiar place that’s closer to home.

Allowing loved ones to grieve at the void deck may bring up memories closer to home, compared with a wake conducted elsewhere. Void deck wakes have also become part of the Singapore culture.

In these respects, we can perhaps be more tolerant of the plight of others.

Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon