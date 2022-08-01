Forum: Voice your concerns on LGBT matters, but listen to the other side too

I am thankful for Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong's opinion piece, "Protect Sg Townhall: Repeal of S377A will be just the beginning" (July 29).

As Singaporeans take a myriad of positions on this issue, we can either band together to outshout the other side, or we can sit down and hear the other side's dreams and fears.

While drowning out the minority voice wins in a democracy, it is a dangerous proposition for our society. The majority is often guilty of silently ignoring the struggles of the minority (whether it's sexual orientation, race or religion) as long as it does not disrupt its oblivious bliss.

Section 377A is being touted as the last line of defence, like a fence, for the silent majority to uphold the institution of heterosexual marriage. We can choose to be either hostile or friendly neighbours across the fence.

Whichever side we are on, will we as Singaporeans not just voice our disagreements and concerns, but also hear the voices of the other side and uphold their dignity?

Steve Chiu Shih Tung