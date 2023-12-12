Forum: Vital to ensure students are proficient in soft skills too

As a Singaporean, I feel proud that our students have done extremely well in Pisa 2022 especially for mathematics, science and reading (Singapore students rank top in maths, science and reading in OECD study, Dec 7).

While I do support Liew Wei Li’s views in her commentary (Pisa scores affirm Singapore’s approach to education but reveal areas for improvement, Dec 9) that such skills are important for critical thinking and problem-solving to navigate real-world challenges in a fast-changing world, I wonder how well our students would rank for other important life skills such as public speaking and giving presentations.

Anyone can have a good idea or solution, but without the necessary skills to promote such ideas, there would be no buy-in and opportunities will be lost.

Having worked several decades with colleagues of foreign nationalities, I have seen how articulate some of them can be, whether during internal company discussions or while delivering a presentation to a public audience.

They are convincing and confident when they speak. Such confidence has to be built up over time, and one’s education plays a significant role, especially during the formative years.

I wonder if there are sufficient opportunities in a class of 40 for any student to have a meaningful exchange or question-and-answer discussions with the teacher, whose priority would probably be to finish the syllabus for the examinations.

Should we calibrate our education system to incorporate more of such soft skills in students so they can succeed in a more competitive and connected world?

My wish is for my children and grandchildren to be proficient in not only critical thinking and problem-solving, but also in expressing and delivering their ideas to their respective audience.

Jason Ng Bak Huat