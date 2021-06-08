Forum: View Covid-19 vaccination as part of total defence against disease

I am appalled by the suggestion that the Government should incentivise those reluctant to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Inasmuch as our young male citizens accept national service as a rite of passage in the total defence of our country, so too should vaccination be viewed as a form of total defence against a common enemy, which is the Covid-19 pandemic.

I am reminded of the exhortation by the late United States president John F. Kennedy, who in his inaugural speech said to Americans: "Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country."

In our tiny city-state with no natural resources, every citizen should be grateful that the Government has accumulated sufficient reserves to financially support every segment of the local community during this pandemic.

Let us all do our part. Together we can all emerge triumphant.

Joseph Hooi Liang Kee