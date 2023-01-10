Forum: Victoria Lee did Singapore proud

I was shocked and saddened to read that mixed martial arts fighter Victoria Lee had died at the age of 18 (Teen’s death shocks MMA, Jan 9).

My heartfelt condolences to the family – parents Ken and Jewelz, and siblings Angela, Christian and Adrian.

I had followed several of Victoria Lee’s fights in Singapore. She was strong and fierce in competition, but was humble in victory and had no airs about her.

She, like her siblings Angela and Christian, competed under the Singapore flag and brought us fame and pride.

We have lost a young and promising athlete.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak