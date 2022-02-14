Forum: Victims of sexual abuse can be profoundly affected

It can be very traumatic for a child or young person to have the trust in a relationship with a person of authority violated (Prominent member of Catholic order accused of sex offences against boys offered $15,000 bail, Feb 10).

Victims of such sexual abuse may feel a profound sense of loss and outrage that they were exploited by the people who were supposed to be looking out for their best interests.

Sexual abuse has a profound impact on the sexual development of young boys and may affect future relationships. Very often, male abuse survivors feel isolated. They may shut down emotionally, not trust other people or deny the abuse.

Young children may not have the vocabulary to explain what has happened to them or not feel safe enough to tell others.

Society has to be more vigilant against sexual abuse.

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee