Forum: Vegetable farmer has to be CEO, COO and CFO

Updated
May 29, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
May 29, 2024, 05:00 AM

I was disappointed to read about the collapse of I.F.F.I, which was said to be able to produce some 300 tonnes of leafy greens a year (Mega indoor veggie farm I.F.F.I shuts down in latest blow to local food production, May 26).

There have also been reports of struggles faced by other vegetable farms in Singapore due to low productivity.

As a one-time indoor experimental farmer in Singapore, I can appreciate the obstacles faced by vegetable farmers here.

The success of a vegetable farm is based on the utter devotion and hard hands-on work of the individual farmer.

He is the de facto chief executive officer (CEO), chief operating officer (COO) and chief financial officer (CFO).

A small vegetable farm can make good money and help raise a family. However, all the small individual farms would have to cooperate with a wholesale marketing outlet such as FairPrice.

In my farm, I observed that it was important that there should not be any non-shareholder worker. Small farms can take on student interns who wish to explore careers as vegetable farmers.

Leo K.W. Lum

