Forum: Vascular specialists key stakeholders in treating patients with diabetic foot wounds

I refer to the report “Saving feet of diabetic patients to preserve their ability to work” (Oct 23).

It is clear that diabetes and its complications, particularly diabetic foot wounds, are imposing an increasing socioeconomic burden. Preserving functional feet is essential for maintaining patients’ ability to work, but there are two important issues to highlight.

First, the report discusses the use of free flaps to treat diabetic foot wounds, a technique known for delivering excellent functional outcomes.

However, it is important to note that in current clinical practice, less than 10 per cent of diabetic foot wound patients are eligible for this approach. Most patients achieve wound healing and maintain their functional status through simpler methods like skin grafting or natural healing.

Second, vascular specialists are pivotal in the management of diabetic foot wounds. These wounds develop due to a combination of factors, including nerve damage, compromised immunity, and impaired blood circulation to the foot and toes.

Reduced blood flow leads to poor wound healing due to insufficient oxygen and nutrient supply to the affected tissues. Peripheral arterial disease, present in up to 50 per cent of diabetic foot wound cases, significantly elevates the risk of major amputations below or above the knee.

Timely assessment, diagnosis and treatment of peripheral arterial disease are imperative for the best outcomes. Vascular specialists can perform revascularisation procedures using minimally invasive techniques or open surgery to improve blood flow.

The “toe and flow” model, widely adopted globally and in Singapore’s public healthcare institutions, offers an effective approach to tackle diabetic foot wounds. In this model, “toe” represents foot specialists, including podiatrists and orthopaedic surgeons dedicated to diabetic foot care and wound healing, while “flow” denotes vascular specialists, such as vascular surgeons and interventional radiologists with expertise in peripheral arterial disease.

Vascular and foot specialists are the primary stakeholders in this model, as their combined expertise is crucial for effective management. Prevention and early intervention are keys to amputation prevention and limb preservation.

Diabetic patients should undergo regular diabetic foot screenings, a service offered by polyclinics and public health institutions. If a diabetic patient discovers a foot wound, seeking prompt medical attention is imperative.

Addressing these issues and promoting collaboration between foot and vascular specialists can help combat the growing challenge of diabetic foot wounds and improve the quality of life for affected individuals.

Ng Jun Jie (Dr)

Vascular and endovascular surgeon

National University Hospital