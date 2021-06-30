Forum: Various reasons for employment agencies to increase costs

Employment agencies charge their clients a service fee for rendering services such as sourcing and matching suitable candidates to employers, and processing applications for work passes and documents related to the deployment of a migrant domestic worker.

Additionally, an employment agency facilitates and attends to the various requirements of an employer and follow-up services.

Employment agencies have business costs such as rental, staff salaries, licence fees and insurance, and are subject to business risk and losses like any other business.

This varies from agency to agency depending on the business structure, model and services rendered, which entails them to structure their fee accordingly.

In the current pandemic conditions, there are various reasons for increased costs in hiring a maid.

Employment agencies are responsible for the maintenance of a migrant domestic worker, incurring insurance, upkeep and boarding costs.

With the 50 per cent service fee refund that will be introduced later this year, agencies that can better match maids to their employers will not have to refund service fees as often (Employment agencies still not motivated to ensure maid retention, June 22).

They will also be able to keep their fees more competitive compared with agencies which are unable to do so.

Employers and migrant domestic workers can choose to engage employment agencies that meet their budget and provide the required services.

Employers should also use the employment agencies' directory on the Ministry of Manpower's website to identify agencies with higher retention rates or good customer ratings in areas such as fee structure and quality of placements.

Though agencies need to play their part to ensure a good employer-maid fit and maid retention, employers, too, are responsible for integrating the domestic helper into their households and creating a harmonious environment so that the working relationship can last for the duration of the contract and beyond.

Going beyond the household and into a workplace in general, any environment that is conducive to employees, with a fair salary, clear guidelines on scope of work, enough rest hours and non-fractious interactions with other members of the team, will induce them to stay in that job for years.

K. Jayaprema

President

Association of Employment Agencies (Singapore)