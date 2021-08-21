Forum: Various fees add to cost for replacement of property title deed

We refer to Mr Foo Sing Kheng's letter, "High cost to retrieve property title deed" (Aug 11).

A title deed is an important document that is issued to the owner of the property.

If it is lost, it needs to be replaced as it will be required to be submitted to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) for the registration of documents when there is a transaction of the property.

An application for a replacement title deed can be made at SLA, with accompanying statutory declarations by the owner and persons who may have handled the title deed, recounting the circumstances leading to the loss of the title deed.

A registration fee of $148.30 is payable to SLA for such an application.

The remainder of the cost highlighted by Mr Foo is paid to the provider of the professional services engaged by an applicant, and the sum varies among providers.

This could include fees related to the preparation of the statutory declarations, the costs associated with publishing an advertisement if deemed to be necessary, and fees paid to the Commissioner for Oaths.

SLA has contacted Mr Foo to assist with the application.

Foo Siang Larng

Senior Deputy Director,

Land Titles Registry,

Singapore Land Authority