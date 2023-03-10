Forum: Variety of respite care options available for caregivers of frail seniors

We thank Mr Ng Weng Keong for sharing his views (More clarity on respite care at nursing homes needed, March 7).

Today, around 60 nursing homes provide subsidised respite care for very frail seniors. The wait time depends on factors like availability of beds and family’s needs and preferences. The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) works with nursing homes to prioritise clients with urgent care needs.

Means-tested subsidies of up to 75 per cent are provided for respite care in nursing homes, for up to 30 days per year. Caregivers can request to extend the duration of respite care beyond 30 days if there are no alternative caregiving arrangements. Extensions are, however, not subsidised as respite care is intended to be short-term, and are subject to the nursing home’s bed availability.

Where suitable, caregivers can tap other eldercare services, such as home and day care services, for respite. For additional support, caregivers can reach out to AIC by calling 1800-650-6060, via e-mail at enquiries@aic.sg, or by visiting an AIC Link for in-person assistance.

Martin Chew

Director, Aged Care Services

Ministry of Health