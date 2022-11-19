Forum: Variety of channels used to communicate with ActiveSG members

We thank Mr Soh Chin Chuan for his feedback (ActiveSG messages: Ask customers how they prefer to communicate, Nov 12).

ActiveSG uses a variety of communication channels to reach out to members, taking into account the characteristics of the members, the message, and the time sensitivity of the matter.

This is to ensure that our members can receive information useful to them, in a timely manner, and at their convenience.

Our channels include our website, electronic direct mailer (eDM), Facebook, Instagram, SMS, WhatsApp, and on-site collaterals.

With regard to the changes to the court bookings raised by Mr Soh, we had notified our members using WhatsApp so that they could receive the notice quickly and conveniently. We apologise to Mr Soh that inadvertently, he was unable to receive the information in a timely manner.

We thank Mr Soh for bringing this to our attention, and we will be reviewing our channels of communication with our members.

Tanty Nazlianah

Deputy Director, Strategic Communications and Public Relations

Sport Singapore