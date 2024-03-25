Forum: Values and life skills can be learnt from CCAs too

Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 05:02 AM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 05:00 AM

As 2024 may be my final year taking part in the National School Games, I have been reflecting on my experience as a student athlete.

I have enjoyed my journey immensely, but want to highlight some advice I have been given that I disagree with – that I should “neglect my sport and focus on my studies” because studies are more important. 

I feel this is a huge misconception because both co-curricular activities (CCAs) and academics help develop life skills. Regardless of what a student’s CCA is, values and skills such as resilience and time management can be learnt.

Instead of saying one aspect of education is more important than the other, parents should emphasise a balance between the two, acknowledging that academics and experiences outside the classroom contribute in different ways to their children’s growth.

Students should also remember to maintain a balance to reap the benefits of both. 

Athena Fong, 16
Secondary 4

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top