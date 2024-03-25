Forum: Values and life skills can be learnt from CCAs too

As 2024 may be my final year taking part in the National School Games, I have been reflecting on my experience as a student athlete.

I have enjoyed my journey immensely, but want to highlight some advice I have been given that I disagree with – that I should “neglect my sport and focus on my studies” because studies are more important.

I feel this is a huge misconception because both co-curricular activities (CCAs) and academics help develop life skills. Regardless of what a student’s CCA is, values and skills such as resilience and time management can be learnt.

Instead of saying one aspect of education is more important than the other, parents should emphasise a balance between the two, acknowledging that academics and experiences outside the classroom contribute in different ways to their children’s growth.

Students should also remember to maintain a balance to reap the benefits of both.

Athena Fong, 16

Secondary 4