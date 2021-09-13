Forum: Value actively contributing alumni more during Primary 1 registration

I applaud the Ministry of Education's efforts to continually improve the primary school admission system in Singapore, and am heartened by the increased number of spaces set aside for Phase 2C - the open phase for children who have no links with the school.

However, while the contributions of people through the parent volunteer scheme and grassroots work continue to be recognised, it is the fusion of the alumni-related phases - Phase 2A(1) and Phase 2A(2) - that appears inconsistent with the overall tone of the review.

At face value, a parent who was a pupil at a school two or three decades ago now has the same privilege as a parent who is actively contributing by being part of the alumni organisation.

This is a mockery of the work of the alumni organisations, many of which conduct core value workshops for incoming pupils and parents, assist the school in fund-raising and large-scale activities, and mandate their members to participate in these school-linked activities before the privilege of Phase 2A(1) is accorded to them.

Phase 2A(2) - for children of alumni who are not members of the association, children of staff and children in the Ministry of Education kindergarten located within the primary school - has been the non-participatory entry route.

Yet, it is being retained, and being merged with the more impactful Phase 2A(1) into one phase, thus consciously weakening the raison d'etre of the alumni organisations. How does this improve the system?

Ng Wee Tong