Forum: Vaccinate parents staying with quarantined child

With the number of children infected by the coronavirus increasing recently, more and more children are being considered first-degree contacts and issued quarantine orders.

Being underage, they require a parent to stay with them at a dedicated quarantine facility.

Many of the parents of primary school children are young and have not had the opportunity to sign up for their vaccinations yet.

Since they are considered higher-risk second-degree contacts, can the authorities make special arrangements for these parents to get vaccinated urgently?

This is to give them better protection should they inadvertently catch the virus from the child being cared for.

I am sure this will offer a bit more assurance and comfort during the stressful period of waiting while being separated from their spouse and other children.

Sharon Tan Sher Leng