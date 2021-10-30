Forum: Use simulation games to educate road users

I agree with the letter "Best way forward for road safety is through education, not fines" (Oct 28).

The big question is: How can all road users be better educated about road safety?

Can we use digital technology and teach people through simulation games, whether at road shows, on TV or in driving schools?

As a motorist, I sometimes find that motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians do not know that there are blind spots in which they are invisible to drivers.

My suggestion is that pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists be placed in the driver's seat of a car or bus, in a driving simulator or simulation game.

Once these road users have had a chance to be in the driver's seat, they may understand the need for certain rules in the Highway Code, which all should be taught.

Perhaps after going through a simulated environment and realising the difficulties drivers can face, they will be more aware of what to look out for on the roads in real life.

Gwee Jin Eng