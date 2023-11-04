Forum: Use pinyin to learn Chinese dialects

I read with interest the commentary “Becoming proficient in English has come at a cost for many Singaporeans” (Oct 31).

For the Chinese population, given that Mandarin and dialects are mother tongues, all is not lost if pinyin – used to phonetically transcribe Mandarin sounds – is mastered.

With mastery of pinyin, it should not be too difficult to find the equivalent pinyin of the local dialects.

At the National Library Board, there are many Cantonese dialect books that can be borrowed. More should be made available in other dialects too.

The bookstores of Bras Basah Complex are also good sources for works in dialects.

Recently, I found a good Internet source for Cantonese by googling Chinese to Cantonese. You can type in the Chinese words in pinyin, and get the Cantonese pinyin.

We should not lament the loss of dialect speaking, but instead celebrate being able to speak dialects with confidence and remember our roots and heritage.

Gan Kok Tiong