Forum: Use old but clean notes for hongbao for environment's sake

I refer to the article, 100 Million New Notes Issued For Chinese New Year (Jan 29).

It is shocking to read that so much carbon is emitted in the process.

In the pre-independence days, we received and gave hongbao with old (but clean) notes, because there was no ready supply of new notes.

Since when did this become a so-called Chinese New Year tradition?

I suggest that some agency take up this challenge to stop the demand for new notes.

There is also no need to go for e-hongbao. Let us use old but clean notes for the sake of the environment.

Lee Hin Peng