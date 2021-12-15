Forum: Use of common spaces is a privilege, not a right

I refer to the letters regarding use of common spaces (Live and let live attitude towards common spaces not good enough; Cyclists riding through crowded pedestrian areas; and Cyclists shouldn't ride on narrow walkways with blind spots, all Dec 8).

Users of common space should consider it a privilege and not a right. They should be thoughtful to avoid causing obstruction or physical harm to other users such as those with prams or suitcases, wheelchair users, the frail elderly and ambulance crew.

Unfortunately there will be some who are ignorant or downright selfish. Regular patrolling by the authorities is needed. They must be prompt in giving appropriate counsel and education, issue warnings and mete out effective punitive measures in that order.

I am also thankful that residents have leeway to grow flowering plants and vegetables along corridors and by kerbsides. Gardening is therapeutic and can contribute to the goal of ageing well in the community. Again, it comes down to using the common space thoughtfully, so that plants and pots do not obstruct users of the common walkways.

Ng Lee Beng (Dr)